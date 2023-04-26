Total withdrawal of partner access in maternity hospitals 'not appropriate', says HSE

THE TOTAL WITHDRAWAL of partner access in maternity hospitals is “not appropriate”, according to the HSE.

Over the last number of weeks, campaigners have criticised how partners continue to be restricted from attending antenatal appointments in some hospitals and are calling for an end to any remaining maternity restrictions.

The call comes alongside the mask mandate coming to an end recently.

During the pandemic, maternity hospitals introduced restrictions, such as not allowing partners attend appointments.

While some hospitals have lifted the restrictions, some women have said others have not and they continue to have to attend important appointments alone.

When asked about the issue, the HSE told The Journal that there are no Covid-related visiting restrictions in place in hospitals.

“The only guidance currently in place is based on the local risk assessments at times of local outbreaks,” said a spokesperson.

They went on to state that separate guidance on access to acute hospitals has been retired.

The HSE said hospitals “must strike a balance” between the need to manage the risk of introduction of Covid-19 or other communicable infectious diseases by people accessing the hospital, while ensuring that patients who need the support of a partner, a nominated support partner, a member of their family or a friend has reasonable access to that person.

“Reasonable access should be facilitated to the greatest degree practical for all patients,” said the spokesperson, adding:

Access may be very limited for a period of time in the early stages of dealing with an outbreak but a total withdrawal of access is not appropriate.

If limitations on access are considered necessary in the case of an outbreak, this should be based on a risk assessment that is carried out by the hospital and must be reviewed regularly.

“A hospital should have a policy on access and should have the capacity and relevant skill sets within its staffing complement to manage access appropriately.

“The hospital should provide information on access that is clear, up to date and consistent across website, leaflets and when talking to staff and patients,” they added.

“This should make it clear how access is facilitated, any limitations that apply, the reasons for those limitations and the expected duration of limitations. Patients and others should be provided with a clearly defined pathway to appeal against limitations on access that they consider as being unreasonable,” said the HSE spokesperson.

They added that no one should access an acute hospital who has symptoms of Covid-19 or any other communicable infectious disease.

However, in very rare exceptions, it may need to be considered on compassionate grounds. In that case, careful risk assessment and planning is required, said the HSE.