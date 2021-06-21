Every Irish hospital to follow the same rules over maternity access by the end of the day, Donnelly says

EVERY IRISH HOSPITAL will have the same rules regarding partners of expectant mothers accessing maternity services by the end of the day.

Speaking on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder with Kieran Cuddihy, Donnelly said that there will be now “uniformity” across all Irish hospitals.

Government ministers, including Donnelly, had previously expressed their frustrations over reports that partners were not being granted access in some of the nation’s maternity hospitals due to Covid restrictions.

Previous advice issued on 30 April said that partners can been permitted at 20-week scan and other maternity appointments.

However, activists calling for improvements to Irish maternity services have said that since that guidance has been issued, they have received hundreds of messages from people to say nothing had changed.

Speaking tonight, Donnelly said the rules will be in place all 19 maternity hospitals.

He also added that new rules regarding miscarriages and other emergency maternity situations are being finalised in the coming weeks.