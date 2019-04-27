How many maternity units around the country have abortion services in place? It's the week in numbers

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

10: The number of maternity units providing abortion services out of a total of 19 units across the country, over three months after Ireland’s abortion laws have been legalised.

7: The number of hours it took the Defence Forces air support to help fire crews and locals battling gorse fires in Donegal, drawing intense criticism from local politicians.

2: The number of prizes that the Irish film ‘Vivarium’ will compete for as part of the prestigious International Critics’ Week at the Cannes Film Festival next month.

230: The number of temporary clerical workers recruited by the Department of Foreign Affairs as the Passport Service expects the number of applications to climb again this year.

60,000: The number of new parents – employed or self-employed – who could benefit from the new Parental Leave scheme announced this week.

€1.5 million: The additional amount of funding that is set to be provided to frontline services combating domestic, sexual and gender-based violence in Ireland.

$2 million: The amount of money that North Korea has demanded from the US for the medical bill of American student Otto Warmbier, who went into a coma after being tortured in the totalitarian country.

224,474: The number of people who won in the national prize bond draw in 2018.

200%: The increase in Irish measles cases between 2010 and 2017 according to a United Nations report, which has revealed that outbreaks of the virus are on the rise globally.

€300,000: The value of the jewellery that was seized by gardaí in operation targeting bogus slip and fall insurance fraudsters.