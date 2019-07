GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old man missing from Co Offaly.

Max Wong Source: Garda Press Office

Max Wong is described as being 5’6″, of slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black hooded zip up top, blue jeans and black Vans runners. He wears glasses with black frames.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Tullamore on 057 932 7600.