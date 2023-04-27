Co Mayo man dies fighting Russian forces in Ukraine

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A CO MAYO man has been killed in Ukraine.
It’s understood that Finbar Cafferkey, aged in his 40s and from Achill Island, was involved in fighting Russian forces in the eastern part of the country.
He also has previous combat experience in Syria, travelling to the country in 2017 to fight alongside Kurdish fighters against ISIS.
Cafferkey’s family has been informed of his death and they are expected to issue a statement on his passing later.
The Department of Foreign Affairs has also been approached for comment.
