#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 23 February 2021
Advertisement

What measures will the Government look at easing after 5 April - and how will they make that decision?

Whether more measures are eased depends on community transmission, hospital capacity and the vaccine.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 23 Feb 2021, 7:18 PM
7 minutes ago 1,448 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5363232
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THE TAOISEACH MICHEÁL Martin has said that current Level 5 restrictions will remain in place from 5 March until 5 April, at least.

The only sector that will have restrictions eased is schools and childcare, which will begin a phased return over the next three weeks.

By 5 April, the Taoiseach said that there are certain restrictions the Government would look at easing, if certain epidemiological targets are met. The sectors where measures could be eased next, are:

  • Outdoor gatherings, which are currently limited to exercise with one other household
  • Sporting activities, which could allow for training, the Taoiseach said
  • The gradual reopening of construction, which had been rumoured for reopening in this phase, and
  • Increasing the 5km limit on non-essential journeys.

In response to why construction won’t resume on 5 March, the Taoiseach said that it was an issue of general mobility that lead to the decision.

The Taoiseach said during his speech that “if we can maintain downward pressure on the disease and keep our numbers low, we will then move into the next phase”. 

“It’s not dates, it’s data,” he said at a briefing this evening.

What are the key indicators

The exact way Ministers will judge if there has been enough ‘downward’ pressure on the virus, or if the number of cases are low enough, were also listed by the Taoiseach today:

1. Community transmission

“We need to use the month of March to really drive down case numbers and get them as low as possible,” the Taoiseach said.

Dr Ronan Glynn said that the aim is to keep the R number, or how many cases are created from one case. 

Related Reads

23.02.21 Here's what's in the new 'Living with Covid' roadmap
23.02.21 Barber to Government: 'Haircuts boost mental health - let us open for just two weeks'
23.02.21 Coronavirus: 45 deaths and 575 new cases confirmed in Ireland

2. Hospital and ICU occupancy

Hospital numbers need to come down further, after it and healthcare workers have been put under “truly extraordinary pressure”, the Taoiseach said.

“The hospital system should never have to experience what it experienced in the last wave,” the Taoiseach said at a press conference after his speech.

3. The vaccine programme

The Taoiseach said that the only limit to Ireland’s vaccine rollout has been supply, and said that they aimed to implement “a major ramping up of the programme” in the coming months.

By the end of March, Micheál Martin said that 1.25 million doses will have been administered, and more than 1 million doses per month will be administered during April, May, and June.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

By the end of April, up to 40% of adults will have had their first dose and by the end of May, up to 64% will have had their first dose. By the end of June, up to 82% of adults who can be vaccinated will have had at least one dose, with 55-60% fully vaccinated.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie