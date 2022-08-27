EPA tells meat plant to investigate following 'stewing, rotten meat' odour complaints

A MEAT RENDERING plant has been told by the EPA to carry out investigations of its facilities following complaints from the public.

The agency said it has “verified non-compliant odours” during two inspections this year at the facility in Waterford from a total of six random inspections.

Anglo Beef Processors Proteins, which is owned by businessman Larry Goodman, is located in Christendom, Ferrybank on the edge of Waterford city, adjacent to the River Suir.

While it is in a predominantly industrial area, there are a number of residential dwellings in close proximity to the plant.

One local resident who spoke to The Journal described smells of “stewing rotten meat” and “burning” on more than one occasion in recent months.

It comes as the factory’s license is up for review, with the plant seeking to increase its meat rendering capacity by 60% – from 375 tonnes per day to 600 tonnes.

Included among submissions on the license are concerns raised by local authorities in Waterford and Kilkenny over “odours” which they allege arise from the plant.

The EPA was contacted by Waterford City and County Council following concerns raised by Green Party councillor Jody Power, who alleged he had received a number of complaints from locals as well as people on the opposite side of the Suir.

“These are totally unsatisfactory and have been happening for quite some time, so we have asked the EPA to do more,” he said.

According to the EPA, “malodourous emissions” at meat rendering plants arise during the intake and processing of animal by-products – that is, the part of an animal carcass not intended for human consumption.

In its letter sent to the council, the EPA said it had received “eight complaints in

in relation to off-site odour which is alleged to have originated from this facility” in the first half of 2022.

“In response to this the Agency has requested the licensee to carry out investigations to determine if the off-site odour was caused by activities at the rendering facility,” it continued.

“We have also carried out six unannounced off-site odour assessments this year and verified non-compliance odour on two occasions.”

It added that malodourous gasses from the cooking process at the factory are “captured directly from cookers and conveyed for destruction” in an onsite device called a thermal oxidiser.

This controls volatile compounds and hazardous air pollutants by converting the emissions into CO2 and H2O through the use of heat before exhausting them to the atmosphere.

The EPA told the local authority this is “currently considered Best Available Techniques for rendering of animal by-products”.

Full compliance

A spokesman for ABP told The Journal that the company is committed to ensuring full compliance at the facility.

“ABP is currently engaged with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on a routine license review for its Ferrybank plant. ABP is fully cooperating with the EPA on this matter, which is currently underway,” he said.

“ABP has operated in Ferrybank for almost 50 years. The company also regularly engages with the EPA on a variety of matters including announced and unannounced site visits to ensure full compliance with the EPA license for the facility.”

Afra Cronin, who lives near the plant, is among who has submitted objections to the new license.

She alleged there is a “burning smell” as well as the “stewing rotten meat” odour.

Cronin was critical of the EPA’s stance that the company would investigate the odour complaints. “It feels like we’re going around in circles on it and it’s not strong enough,” she said.

Similarly, Cllr Jody Power alleged there is an “abdication of responsibility” on the EPA’s behalf when it asks the public to contact the plant first if there any smells detected.

The agency told councillors this method “allows for an immediate investigation at the time the odour is experienced”.

“Should they not be satisfied with the licensee’s response, they should then make the complaint directly to the Agency,” it said.

When contacted, the EPA told this site it had received two further complaints since its letter to the council.

There is no date set for when the EPA will issue a proposed determination on the license where it will set out its recommended conditions.

ABP’s application

According to the plant’s license submission, it sources its raw materials mainly from abattoirs and licensed animal collectors throughout Ireland.

“These raw materials are transported to the site in sealed vehicles as soon as is practical after slaughtering, and are received into a purpose-built raw materials intake building.”

It said its mechanisms are routinely monitored for harmful emissions such as ammonia and amine.

It said odour impacts from the rendering process are “likely to be insignificant as the process is completely enclosed and all potentially odorous gases are passed through odour abatement prior” to being released to the atmosphere.

In its submission, it said the company’s capacity for processing 375 tonnes of meat per day has “resulted in material not being accepted by the facility” as this limit would be exceeded.

Therefore, an increase would “enable the company to accept and process raw material in a much quicker manner and for it to remain as fresh as possible prior to processing”.

It added this would be “an advantage from an odour point of view as raw material would be processed quicker” than is currently the case.

HSE and council recommendations

In its submission, the HSE recommended a weekly monitoring programme be undertaken at boundary sites from June to September to assess whether the mitigation efforts the factory takes are effective.

Separately, Kilkenny County Council advised of strong odour controls and checks on whether the plant’s thermal oxidiser can handle the additional proposed load.

Waterford councillors from the city and surrounding area’s Metropolitan District submitted an objection, alleging “very serious concerns about the adverse impacts” on the city from the operation of the plant in Ferrybank.

In their letter, submitted by council executive director Fergus Galvin, they claimed the emission controls are “grossly inadequate” and objected to the planned expansion of the plant’s capacity.

“These odours are adversely impacting on the quality of life for people working and living in these areas and are damaging to Waterford’s tourism and visitor reputation.

“The Council is of the view that the current monitoring and control of emissions from the plant are grossly inadequate and that these need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.”