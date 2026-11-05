The median house price in Dublin is half a million euro

THE MEDIAN PRICE of a home in Dublin is €500,000, but that is “broadly flat” on a year earlier.

That’s according to the latest housing market report from Geowox, an Irish property-tech start-up that provides automated property valuation models.

It found that the median, or mid-point, price of a home sold in Ireland in the third quarter of 2026 was €406,000, an increase of 5.2% on the same quarter of 2025.

When Geowox compared the same kinds of home in the same areas a year apart, it found that prices rose 4.9%.

The report covers close to 15,000 homes sold between July and September and recorded on the Property Price Register at full market value.

Geowox’s national housing market report for Q3 found that in Co Dublin, the median home sold for €500,000, which is “broadly flat on a year earlier”.

And while “like-for-like” prices in Co Dublin rose by 3.3%, Geowox found that the “median did not move”.

Like-for-like comparisons compare each kind of home (for example, house or apartment, or new or existing) with the same kind a year earlier.

The median house in Co Dublin sold for €550,000, up 1.3%, while the median apartment cost €407,000, an increase of 2.8%.

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Outside Dublin, the median home cost €360,000, up 5.6%.

Elsewhere, Geowox found that new homes sold for a median price of €460,000, some 23% (or €85,000) more than existing homes, at €375,000.

Geowox said this “gap is not only about the homes being new” but that it “also reflects their location and whether they are houses or apartments”.

Sales of new homes were up some 9.4% in Q3, while sales of existing homes were down 2.2%.

Meanwhile, among towns with at least 30 sales, Dublin City and suburbs (€570k) and Naas (€518,000) had the highest median house prices.

Wexford was the most affordable, at €270,000.

In Dublin, D06 (€815,000), D14 (€790,000) and D04 (€750,000) were the most expensive postcodes, and D10 the most affordable at €339,000.

By county, the highest medians were in Co Wicklow and Co Dublin (both €500,000), followed by Co Kildare (€456,000), with Co Longford the most affordable at €205,000.

And of homes sold in Q3, close to 27% sold for more than €500,000, twice the 13.5% of Q3 2021.

Meanwhile, some 4.8% sold for €150,000 or less, against 16.5% in Q3 2021. These bands are fixed amounts, and are not adjusted for rising prices.

Elsewhere, energy-efficient existing homes (BER A-B) sold for a median €466,000, a €96,000 (25.9%) premium over the €370,000 for homes rated C-G.