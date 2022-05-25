#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 25 May 2022
Advertisement

Medical scientists to suspend strike action next week and will return to WRC for talks

The three days of strike action planned for next week have all been suspended, say the MLSA.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 25 May 2022, 10:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,092 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5774367
Medical scientists on strike outside St. James's Hospital in Dublin yesterday
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Medical scientists on strike outside St. James's Hospital in Dublin yesterday
Medical scientists on strike outside St. James's Hospital in Dublin yesterday
Image: Sasko Lazarov

MEDICAL SCIENTISTS WILL suspend their strike action next week and will return to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to resolve recruitment and retention issues.

The Medical Laboratory Scientists’ Association (MLSA) has agreed to return to the WRC following recommendations from the Labour Court today, with three days of strike action next week being suspended.

This led to a request from the Labour Court that all parties engage with one another at the WRC for at least three weeks from today.

Yesterday, the Labour Court invited the MLSA, the HSE and the Department of Health for exploratory talks on the long-standing issues of recruitment and retention.

Following the invitation, the MLSA told its 2,100 members to suspend all planned strike action for today and that they should return to work as normal.

According to a statement from the MLSA, the Labour Court has sought to be notified after three weeks whether or not an agreement has been reached.

If outstanding issues remain after three weeks, these will then be referred back to the Labour Court which will be able to make a recommendation that is binding for all parties.

In a statement, MLSA General Secretary Terry Casey said the Union remained committed to resolving severe recruitment and retention issues in the sector and to achieving a sustainable work structure for Medical Scientists, patients and the Irish health service.

Related Read

24.05.22 Paul Murphy: The government's treatment of medical scientists on pay has been shameful

Previous to strike action being called, medical scientists said that they made every effort to avoid strike action, but felt they had been left with no other option after a 20-year claim for pay parity with colleagues who do the same work. 

Speaking to The Journal at the picket outside St James’ Hospital in Dublin yesterday morning, MLSA industrial relations officer Bronagh O’Leary said the union believes the HSE has “room to manoeuvre” despite public pay agreements. 

“We’ve been trying to be very reasonable in that process, but this is a 20-year claim,” she said. 

The dispute centres on a decades-long demand for pay parity with colleagues in laboratories who are doing the same work. The union has said medical scientists are paid on average 8% less than colleagues in hospital laboratories who are doing the same work. Medical laboratory aides, who report to medical scientists, also start on a higher salary.

A 2001 expert report recommended pay parity for medical scientists. This was briefly implemented but was lost within months in the first public service benchmarking process in June 2002, which evaluated the pay and jobs of public service roles. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

-Additional reporting by Michelle Hennessy and Rónán Duffy 

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie