Three men charged for aggravated burglary at the home of Sligo pensioner

THREE MEN HAVE been charged for the aggravated burglary at the home of Tom Niland in Skreen in Co Sligo in January.
The three men were charged earlier this afternoon and have since appeared before Sligo District Court this evening.
The 73-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition following the aggravated burglary.
