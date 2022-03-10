#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three men charged for aggravated burglary at the home of Sligo pensioner

The three men were brought before Sligo District Court this evening.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 10:02 PM
THREE MEN HAVE been charged for the aggravated burglary at the home of Tom Niland in Skreen in Co Sligo in January.

The three men were charged earlier this afternoon and have since appeared before Sligo District Court this evening.

The 73-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition following the aggravated burglary.

