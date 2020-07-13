Investigation launched after several men seen leaving truck which arrived through Rosslare Port

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a number of men were spotted leaving a truck which had arrived at Rosslare Port earlier today.

Gardaí are investigating possible immigration offences that occurred this morning at around 10.50am.

A spokesperson said: “While making a delivery in Newtownmountkennedy, after arriving in Rosslare Port earlier this morning, a number of males were observed alighting from a truck.”

The truck is currently being detained for inspection.