TWO MEN WERE hospitalised following a serious assault in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí closed off the scene at Frederick Lane North, close to Parnell Square in north Dublin, shortly after the assault occurred at around 2.30pm yesterday.

Advertisement

During the assault, a man was attacked by two other individuals, according to gardaí.

Two of the men involved were taken to the nearby Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment shortly after the attack.

The injured men were aged in their 30s and 20s. Their injuries were understood to be serious, but not life-threatening.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.