MET ÉIREANN HAS said sunshine can be expected across the week, including next weekend.

Temperatures will reach up to 19 degrees celsius for much of the week, including today, according to the forecaster’s weekly outlook.

Today will be dry and mostly sunny but there’ll be some cloud for a time in the southwest and west.

Temperatures will range between 14 and 19 degrees, with conditions coolest near the south and east coast due to a light east to southeast breeze.

However, there will be a drop tonight with a touch of frost possible amid lowest temperatures of 0 to 6 degrees, in a light easterly or variable wind.

Mist and fog will clear tomorrow morning and it’ll be a dry and sunny day. Highest temperatures will again be 14 to 19 degrees, coolest near the south and east coast due to a light east to southeast or variable breeze.

Met Éireann’s overview for the rest of the week said that it will stay settled with plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures are currently expected to range between 14 and 19 degrees, with Thursday being slightly warmer.

Saturday is looking like it will be a largely dry day, but cloudier than during the week. The good spell may come to an end on Sunday with showers and a slight decrease in temperatures are possible.