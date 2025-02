MEXICO WILL TAKE Google to court if it insists on changing the Gulf of Mexico’s name to “Gulf of America” for Maps users in the United States, the country’s president Claudia Sheinbaum has said.

Sheinbaum said her government had written again to the US company, arguing that President Donald Trump’s executive order on the subject only applies to the part of the continental shelf belonging to the United States.

The letter informs Google that “under no circumstances does Mexico accept the renaming of any geographic area that includes part of its national territory and that is under its jurisdiction,” she said.

“We will wait for Google’s response and, if not, we will proceed in court,” Sheinbaum said at her daily news conference.

She had announced on Friday that her government was considering legal action against Google, saying: “If necessary, we will file a civil suit.”

Sheinbaum has repeatedly defended the name Gulf of Mexico, saying its use dates to 1607 and is recognized by the United Nations.

Trump signed an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico soon after his January 20 inauguration.

In response, Sheinbaum cheekily suggested calling the United States “Mexican America,” pointing to a map dating back to before 1848, when one-third of her country was seized by the United States.

Google, which is part of tech giant Alphabet, said that users of its Maps app in Mexico would continue to see the name “Gulf of Mexico” while those in third countries would see both names.

The company said in a statement that it maintains a “long-standing practice of applying name changes when they have been updated in official government sources.”

Apple has also renamed the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” for US users of its mapping application to comply with Trump’s order.