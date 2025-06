A MICHAEL HEALY-Rae-owned property management firm linked to the Kerry TD’s Rosemont guesthouse accommodating Ukrainians recorded bumper post tax profits of €465,860 in 2023.

New accounts filed by Healy-Rae’s Roughty Properties Ltd show that it recorded the €465,860 post tax profit in its first year in operation from 9 May 2022 to 31 May 2023.

The abridged accounts don’t disclose revenues, but they do show that at the end of May 2023, the company’s cash funds totalled €555,933.

The overdue accounts were filed after a district court order dated 13 May last extended time in which the annual return could be lodged with the Companies Office.

The annual return shows that Minister Healy Rae owns 100 per cent of the share capital of the company.

The Kerry TD’s entry in the Dail Register of Members’ Interests state that the main activity of Roughty Properties Ltd is ‘management of rental properties’.

In the register, Minister Healy-Rae describes himself as an owner of rental properties and his entry lists 17 separate properties for letting, including 14 houses.

Separate figures published by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth show that Healy Rae’s Rosemont House in Tralee received €1.22m from the State during the two years and three months up to the end of December 2024.

In 2022, Kerry County Council refused planning permission to Healy Rae’s Roughty Properties Ltd’s application for a three storey extension to expand guest capacity at Rosemont Guest House.

The new accounts confirm that the Roughty property firm is now Healy Rae’s most profitable enterprise.

Separate accounts filed earlier this year by Healy Rae’s plant hire firm, Roughty Plant Hire Ltd, show that its accumulated profits increased by €74,887 – from €734,024 to €808,911 -in the 12 months to the end of April 2024.

The post-tax €74,887 profit at the plant hire services business was an 80 per cent increase on the €41,415 post-tax profit for the prior 12 months.

During the 12 months up to April 2024, the company’s cash funds more than doubled from €198,748 to €434,224.

Numbers employed at the Kilgarvan based business during the year declined from 12 to five.

Separate accounts for another Michael Healy-Rae firm which operates a fuel station and grocery shop in Kilgarvan show that it recorded post tax losses of €26,986 last year.

Accounts for Black Cap & Company Ltd show that the firm recorded the post-tax losses of €26,986 in the 12 months to the end of April 2024, down sharply on the post-tax losses of €67,583 in the previous year.

Last year, numbers employed by the business declined by one to 15, including directors. The company operates from a building housing a shop at Kilgarvan village.

Healy-Rae’s entry to the Dail’s members’ register of interests lists his other occupations as postmaster, farmer, service station owner and owner of rental properties.

The Kerry TD also has shares in the New York Times, and owns 146 acres of farmland and forestry.