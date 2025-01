TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry will not hold a ministry in the next government.

The Fianna Fáil leader was being questioned today about whether it was appropriate for Lowry to be a kingmaker in the government formation talks. Martin was also pushed about comments he made in 2011 that Lowry should consider his position as a TD because of the findings of the Moriarty Tribunal.

The Tánaiste said that some issues need to be “reflected on” but that coalition negotiations with the Regional Independent Group of TDs, of which Lowry is a member, are continuing.

Gardaí confirmed today that a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) relating to the findings of the Moriarty Tribunal – the payments to politicians inquiry.

It’s 14 years since the tribunal findings were first referred to gardaí for a review which led to a criminal investigation.

In a statement, gardaí said a file has been forwarded to the DPP and “no further information is currently available”.

The Tribunal was established in 1997 to examine payments to former Taoiseach Charles Haughey and to Michael Lowry, a former Fine Gael Minister for Communications and current independent TD for Tipperary North.

Lowry was interviewed by gardaí investigating matters related to the Tribunal last August, as first reported by The Journal.

Martin told reporters today at the RDS:

“There certainly are issues in the context of what has transpired now to be reflected on, that’s in the first instance. I’m making the point we’re negotiating with the Regional Independent group, and there’s been seven of those who said they want to support the government.”

No ‘kingmaker’

He said there is no one that is a kingmaker in the government negotiations, stating that government formation “is important”.

He acknowledged that he did make the comment about Lowry in 2011, but noted that in subsequent general elections the people of Tipperary have taken the decision that Lowry should represent them in the Dáil.

Martin said he anticipates some members of the Regional Independent Group will hold ministerial office, but added:

“But not Deputy Lowry. There is no indication of that.”

Lowry has made it clear that he has no interest in pursuing a ministerial office, Martin added, stating that is not on the agenda.

He would not confirm what ministerial level one or more of the Independents might hold, stating that it is all still be to be negotiated.

The Tánaiste said today that in light of a file being sent to the DPP, he must be careful with his comments.

“I have to be mindful of the independence of the DPP, of the gardaí, but also anything that we would say that would in any way undermine or impact on the progress of such an investigation, consideration of an investigation, and subsequent potential court proceedings if that was to materialise, if the DPP was to take a decision.

“So I think I have to be very mindful of that in terms of identifying any individual. But the point I’m making is our discussions and negotiations are with the Regional Independent Group. It is a matter for the Regional Independent Group in terms of who they put forward as a negotiating team. We haven’t met the negotiating team yet.”

Martin said he would not comment further on Lowry.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was also pressed on the matter today, and repeated comments made by Martin that it is up to the Regional Independent group to select what members they appoint to their negotiating team.

Harris said we live in a democracy and the people of Tipperary voted for Lowry to represent them. He also stated that there are no “kingmakers” when it comes to forming the next government.

The Regional Independent group is finalising a policy paper, Harris said, adding that “who’s a part of that group is a matter for them, and obviously, who negotiates for them is a matter for them”.

“It is very important that I, and nobody in political life, says anything that would cut across any independent processes that may or may not be underway,” he said.

The Tánaiste confirmed today that a meeting with Independent Ireland was taking place this morning.

He said he had also met with Kerry TDs Michael Healy-Rae and Danny Healy-Rae “with a view of securing their support for a government over a five year term”. Harris confirmed that a meeting with the Regional Independent group is likely to take place tomorrow.