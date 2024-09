THE ATTORNEY GENERAL has been consulted on the possibility of publishing a sealed review into the abuse of paedophile Michael Shine, the Dáil has been told.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly confirmed today that he is engaging with the attorney general on the matter.

It comes after a number of victims of the disgraced surgeon spoke publicly about their abuse for the first time in a series of interviews with The Journal last month.

The victims’ group is launching a legal campaign for a commission of investigation to be set up to examine one of Ireland’s biggest child sex abuse scandals.

Shine, a surgeon at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda from the 1960s through to the 1990s, abused many of his victims while a staff member at the hospital.

Survivors claim that the Medical Missionaries of Mary, who ran the hospital, were aware of the abuse and allowed it to continue for decades.

Another demand of survivors is for a 2009 review carried out by retired High Court judge, T.C. Smyth, to be made public for the first time.

When asked about the possibility of publishing the review last month, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly told The Journal that it would be a matter for Government party leaders and the Minister for Justice.

He maintained it was “not a healthcare issue”. These comments were criticised by Taoiseach Simon Harris later that day, who said he had “little tolerance” for Ministers pushing responsibility to other Departments.

Speaking in the Dáil today, the Taoiseach said the Minister for Health is engaging with the Attorney General on the matter.

This came in response to comments from Labour leader Ivana Bacik and Louth Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd who both asked the Taoiseach if he would commit to the establishment of a commission of investigation.

“My own department is liaising with the Department of Health and the Department of Justice to prepare a number of options,” the Taoiseach said.

“The Minister of Health has confirmed today that he’s also engaging with the Attorney General in relation to the publication of the report in the Department of Health.

“We then intend to discuss the matter as three coalition leaders at our next meeting, but I’m certainly very happy to ensure that there’s high level government engagement with that group and I’ll be in touch with you to arrange that,” he told Deputy O’Dowd.