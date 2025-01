TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has extended his “deep condolences” to those who have lost friends and family members in the unrelenting wildfires that have devastated parts of California in recent weeks

Martin released a statement this evening saying that Ireland “stands in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles at this time”.

He also said that the fires had affected “a small number” of Irish citizens and that the Consulate-General of Ireland in Los Angeles has been providing assistance and advice, including “resources on shelter lists, health advisories, information on relief and other resources”.

“For over a week, together with all Irish people, I have watched with horror as devastating wildfires have ravaged the Los Angeles area, causing destruction for thousands across southern California,” the Tánaiste said.

“I want to extend my deep condolences to the families and friends of those who have been lost in the fires. My thoughts are with those who have been forced to evacuate and those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.”

Martin, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, encouraged Irish citizens in the area who have not already registered with the Consulate-General to do so by visiting the website here.

Rising winds

Southern California residents continued to face dire new wildfire warnings and power shut-offs today while they prepared to flee at a moment’s notice as strong winds blasted across the charred landscape.

The winds, predicted to reach near-hurricane force in some areas, were expected to peak this morning before easing and then regaining strength later in the day.

A beefed-up firefighting force was in place to attack flare-ups or new blazes.

A week after the first fires began, the flames have destroyed thousands of homes and killed at least 24 people.

“Life-threatening and destructive and widespread winds are already here,” LA city fire chief Kristin Crowley told a news conference.

More than 75,000 households, mostly in Los Angeles County, were without electricity on Tuesday morning in the blustery conditions, according to Southern California Edison, which shut off power in areas of high risk to prevent their lines from sparking new fires.

Santa Ana winds gusted up to 50mph before sunrise in the mountains around LA, said meteorologist Todd Hall of the National Weather Service.

Strong winds were expected to continue until midday on Wednesday and could carry embers miles ahead of the fire lines or trigger fire tornadoes, he said.

Much of southern California was under an elevated fire risk on Tuesday, from San Diego to far north of Los Angeles into Ventura County.

Facing the greatest risk were inland areas north of LA, including densely populated Thousand Oaks, Northridge and Simi Valley, forecasters said.

The weather service issued a rare warning for Tuesday: the winds, combined with severely dry conditions, have created a “particularly dangerous situation”, meaning that any new fire could explode in size.

With reporting from Press Association