TÁINAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he will not rule out going into government with the Green Party after the next general election.

This is despite calls from Fianna Fáil Cork East TD James O’Connor for the party to never form a coalition with the Greens again.

“I wouldn’t agree with that,” Martin told Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show.

“I would have clear views on positioning before the next general election.

“We’ve discussed this within the parliamentary party and discussed it with the party membership as well,” he said.

The Fianna Fáil leader acknowledged there have been “many challenges” in the lifetime of the current government, such as housing and the cost of living crisis.

“But if you stand back and look at the last four-and-a-half years of government, the economy is in a very strong position, notwithstanding a once in one hundred year event – Covid-19.”

He also highlighted the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which led to significant inflation and an energy crisis. “We’ve weathered that.”

He also pointed to the sustained high levels of employment.

At doorsteps, he says, the response to Fianna Fáil candidates has been positive, with acknowledgment that the government “has been doing a fair enough job”.

“At this stage we wouldn’t rule out who we might potentially go into government with.”

Martin also said he will definitely lead the party into the next general election, no matter the result of the local and European Parliament elections this week.

However, he said the electorate will be looking for “new young candidates”.