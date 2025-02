TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that today’s scenes in the White House were “quite extraordinary and very, very unsettling”, amid heightened concern over the future of a peace deal for the war in Ukraine.

Appearing on The Late Late Show, Martin told host Patrick Kielty that the day was a “huge” setback for a truce in the Ukraine-Russia war.

The Fianna Fáil leader said that he has the “utmost admiration” for Volodymyr Zelenskyy, paying credit to the Ukrainian president for “fighting back the illegal Russian invasion” of Ukraine over the past three years.

Micheál Martin responds to todays events in The White House #latelate pic.twitter.com/Q88Gb6JrS3 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 28, 2025

Martin said that Europe “does not trust President Putin” due to a fear that Russia will use a temporary ceasefire “as a launchpad for a future invasion” of its neighbours.

When asked by Kielty if he trusts Trump, Martin said “Europe will continue to engage” but added that “Europe is worried.”

“There is sense in Europe that Russia is coming in Europe’s direction,” Martin said.

This has meant that Europe has “already made up its its mind” to focus on “self reliance” in areas such as defence, Martin continued.

“That is happening and that will escalate,” he told Kielty.

Martin also said that – despite today’s scenes – he continues to be “looking forward” to the White House visit for St Patrick’s Day next month, describing Trump as a “deal-making” politician.

Micheál Martin discusses his trip to Washington to meet President Donald Trump #latelate pic.twitter.com/wb1YyQDUdJ — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 28, 2025

Today’s summit was dramatically cut short, with Zelenskyy leaving the White House after the leaders exchanged increasingly angry remarks in front of media.

The Fianna Fáil leader had only accepted a formal invitation from US President Donald Trump to visit the White House for the annual St Patrick’s Day bilateral meeting. But today’s row in the Oval Office has given new weight to Martin’s visit next month.

Martin met Zelenskyy yesterday at Shannon Airport, Co Clare, as his plane stopped to refuel before continuing on to the White House.

The Taoiseach said his Ukrainian counterpart was in “good form” ahead of his White House visit, with Martin assuring him of Ireland’s support amid his country’s ongoing war with Russian troops.

Also speaking tonight, Tánaiste Simon Harris has said that he has spoken to Ukraine’s foreign affairs minister to express support to the embattled nation.

In a short statement, Harris said he has spoken to Andrii Sybiha – Ukraine’s foreign affairs minster who attended the White House today – to assure him of “the support and solidarity of the people of Ireland”.