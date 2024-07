WITH EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT members set to vote on Ursula von der Leyen’s reelection as President of the European Commission on Thursday, leader of Fianna Fáil Micheál Martin has expressed understanding for the position taken by his MEPs.

Fianna Fáil’s four MEPs have pledged that they will not vote for von der Leyen’s reelection, defying the whip of Renew, their European Parliament grouping which has committed to voting for von der Leyen.

Their position, articulated during the European elections in June, also comes in contrast to that of the Irish government, of which Fianna Fáil is a member.

The four Fianna Fáil MEPs have taken issue with von der Leyen’s response to Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza.

Barry Andrews and Billy Kelleher have both recently reaffirmed that they will not be voting for her, while it is understood newly elected MEPs Barry Cowen and Cynthia Ní Murchú will also vote against von der Leyen later this week.

Speaking to reporters today, Micheál Martin was asked if he is disappointed with the position taken by the four MEPs given that it is out of line with the Government’s position.

In response he said he understands where some of the MEPs are coming from given commitments they made during the election “but also the situation initially in terms of the war in Gaza and the manner in which the Commission reacted”.

Advertisement

“That said I do think the Commission has come a long way and has nuanced and moderated its position,” he added.

The Tánaiste said he has his “own view” on von der Leyen’s term as Commission President and added that the debate is not just about the Commission, but stretches across all of Europe.

There is differences of perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian question across Europe. I think Ireland, Spain and others have brought the debate to a much better place than where it was at the beginning.

“And our MEPs were not happy with the stance that was originally taken at the time, that has informed their declarations to join the campaign.

“But that said, I think President von der Leyen also deserves credit for standing by Ireland during Brexit and navigating a good pathway in terms of both the EU-British relationship and in particular, the UK-Ireland relationship.”

Martin added that it is his view that von der Leyen has been very strong in relation to the war in Ukraine and “particularly strong” in her handling of Covid-19 and the vaccination effort.

“I have to be honest, and say that is my view on that,” the Tánaiste said.

He added however that he was not supportive of the stance the Commission took initially following October 7 and that he particularly did not support the Commission’s stance on UNRWA.

Following Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel, EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi made a unilateral decision to suspend development aid payments to Palestinians. This decision was subsequently reversed by the EU.