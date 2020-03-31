This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Military police investigation launched after suspected cocaine discovered at Baldonnel Airfield

The Defence Forces confirmed that an investigation has been launched.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 1:05 PM
1 hour ago 19,893 Views 18 Comments
Defence Forces Air Corps helicopters at the Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland
Defence Forces Air Corps helicopters at the Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin.
Defence Forces Air Corps helicopters at the Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin.
Image: Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

THE DEFENCE FORCE’S Military Police has launched an investigation after suspected cocaine was discovered on ground close to the officers’ mess hall at Baldonnel Airfield yesterday evening. 

A member of the force spotted what he believed to be a bag of drugs and it was reported to senior officers. The suspected drugs were found on what the Defence Forces described as “unused ground” at the facility. 

The Defence Forces confirmed that an investigation has been launched. 

A spokesman said: “I can confirm that an unknown substance was recovered in an area of unused ground in Casement Aerodrome, Baldonnel.

“A Military Police investigation has commenced. Óglaigh na hÉireann does not comment on ongoing Military Police Investigations.”

Casement Aerodrome is used to house and maintain aircraft belonging to the Defence Forces. It is located around 25km southwest of Dublin city centre. It is also the headquarters of the Irish Air Corps. The Government jet is also housed there.

The Defence Forces have been drafted in by Government to help with the coronavirus outbreak. Members have also been working with other arms of the State to provide assistance.  

Earlier this month, Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, said the Defence Forces “are moving to an enhanced force posture and are commencing operations alongside the civil authorities to counter the Covid-19 threat to our people and our communities”. 

So far, members have also been helping colleagues from the National Ambulance Service by manning the emergency number phonelines.

They have also been constructing and helping to operate a number of Covid-19 testing facilities which have sprung up across the nation. 

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
