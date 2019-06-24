This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí concerned for man missing from Cork since last week

Andrew Willis is missing from his home in Coolmore, Carrigaline.

By Adam Daly Monday 24 Jun 2019, 11:04 AM
Andrew Willis Picture Andrew WilliS Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Andrew Willis.

The 36-year-old is missing from his home in Coolmore, Carrigaline since the early hours of Tuesday 18 June. 

Andrew is described as being 6ft in height, athletic build with dark red hair and brown/green eyes.

It is not known what Andrew was wearing when he was last seen. 

Gardaí said they are “concerned for Andrew” and have asked that any persons with information on his whereabouts contact Togher Garda Station on 021 – 4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. 

