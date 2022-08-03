Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of 37-year-old man missing from Wicklow

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old man who is missing from Co Wicklow.

Damien Bain has been missing from his home in Wicklow Town since Friday 15 July 2022.

Advertisement

He is described as being approximately 5’ 8” in height with a slim build, short brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen in Blessington on Monday 18 July, and it is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Gardaí and Damien’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Damien’s whereabouts are asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.