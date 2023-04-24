Advertisement

Monday 24 April 2023
GARDA PRESS OFFICE Ganna Voroenko. Photo provided by Garda Press Office.
# Missing
Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of 40-year-old woman missing from Dublin
Ganna Voroenko was last seen in Tallaght at around 10.15pm on Saturday.


43 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 40-year-old Ganna Voroenko, who is missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Ganna was last seen there at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 22 April.

She is described as being 5’7” in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Ganna’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

