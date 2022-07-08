Have you seen Skye? 13-year-old missing from Dublin since this morning

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old girl missing from Dublin.

Skye Dempsey has been missing from the Kimmage area since 12.45am this morning, Friday 8 July 2022.

She is described as being 5′ 7” in height, of slim build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black shorts and black runners.

Anyone with information of Skye’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement