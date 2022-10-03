Gardaí concerned for well-being of 37-year-old man missing from Dublin

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old man missing from Dublin.
Vasilijs Novikovs was last seen in the Dublin 4 area on Thursday, 29 September.
He is described as being 5’10” in height with a slight build, black hair and brown eyes.
Gardaí are concerned for Vasilijs’ well-being.
Anyone with information on Vasilijs’ whereabouts is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station 01 666 9200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
