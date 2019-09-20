This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda appeal after two girls (12 and 13) missing from Clondalkin

They have not been since since yesterday.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 20 Sep 2019, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 15,391 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4818340
Jane Duffy.
Image: Garda Press Office
Jane Duffy.
Jane Duffy.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for help in tracing two girls who have not been seen since yesterday. 

Demi Lee Dwyer (13) and Jane Duffy (12) are missing from the Clondalkin area of west Dublin.

Demi Lee is described as being 4ft 8in in height, of slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a green top, green leggings and had a white, blue and pink backpack. J

Jane is described as being 5ft 2in in height, of athletic build with long brown hair.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie