Garda appeal after two girls (12 and 13) missing from Clondalkin

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public for help in tracing two girls who have not been seen since yesterday.

Demi Lee Dwyer (13) and Jane Duffy (12) are missing from the Clondalkin area of west Dublin.

Demi Lee is described as being 4ft 8in in height, of slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen she was wearing a green top, green leggings and had a white, blue and pink backpack. J

Jane is described as being 5ft 2in in height, of athletic build with long brown hair.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.