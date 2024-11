GARDAÍ ARE CONTINUING their search this morning of open lands in north county Dublin connected with the disappearance and murder of William (Willie) Maughan and Anastasija (Anna) Varslavane.

The pair went missing in 2015 and gardaí yesterday began searching the lands. The area of land is being searched and subject to excavation, technical and forensic examinations over the coming days.

A garda spokesperson said there were no further updates from yesterday’s searches.

Missing since 2015

William and Anastasija had been together since 2014 and lived in a caravan in Gormanston, Co Meath.

William had decided to return to his family home in Tallaght with Anastasija. His mother and father, Helen and Joe, were making arrangements for their return.

On the morning of Tuesday 14 April 2015, William went to Balbriggan, followed shortly afterwards by Anastasija.

They ran some errands and made contact with William’s mother Helen to arrange for her to travel from Tallaght to Gormanston to collect them.

William spoke to his mother at about 2.30pm and asked her to make her way to Gormanston. William and Anastasija got a taxi together from Balbriggan to Gormanston shortly after 2.30pm.

Helen arrived in Gormanston just before 3pm, but could not locate William. She drove to Stamullen to look for him, but still didn’t find him. She returned to Gormanston and called his mobile phone but it went straight to voicemail.

William and Anastasija never showed up. Helen became extremely worried and reported them both missing.

Upgraded to murder investigation in 2016

An extensive investigation was launched with several searches and enquiries carried out. The case was upgraded to a murder investigation following a review in September 2016.

Seven people have previously been arrested in connection with their disappearance.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to the case to come forward.

An Garda Síochána has appealed to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they might believe it to be, to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or any garda station.

Anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. “Any information will be treated with the strictest confidence,” the spokesperson added.

With reporting from Órla Ryan