Neil Coleman was last seen on Friday.

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since Friday.

Neil Coleman was last seen on Friday, 9 August in the Raheny area of Dublin.

He is described as:

6ft 3 inches in height

With an athletic build

And light brown hair

When last seen Neil was wearing:

A black top

Black leather jacket

Blue jeans

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01-666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.