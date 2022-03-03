Have you seen Stefan? Appeal for information on missing 35-year-old

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 35-year-old man who is missing from the Dublin 8 area.

Stefan Buincianu was last seen on Monday, 28 February.

He is described as being 6’ 3” in height, with a slim build and brown hair with dreadlocks.

Gardaí said it is not known what Stefan was wearing at the time he went missing.

Anyone with information on Stefan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.