Appeal for Dublin teenager missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old who’s been missing since yesterday.

Bledart Livadhi is missing from the Templeogue area of Dublin 6 and gardaí have issued a description in an effort to trace him.

The teenager is described as being about 5’9″ in height, with short black hair, of slim build and with brown eyes.

When last seen the 17-year-old was wearing a black hooded top, light green bomber jacket, and light blue skinny jeans. He was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on Bledart’s whereabouts is being asked to contact gardaí in Terenure or any garda station.