Tuesday 30 June, 2020
Appeal to find teenage girl missing since last Friday

Tara McKay (14) is missing from her home in Baldoyle, Dublin 13.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 6,013 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5136811
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from her home in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, for four days.

Tara McKay was last seen last Friday morning, 26 June.

She is described as being 5’5″ in height, with mid-length brown hair, blue eyes and an athletic build.

It is not known what Tara was wearing at the time she went missing.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact Howth Garda Station on 01 666 4900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

