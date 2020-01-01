Appeal to find teenage girl missing from Cavan since Sunday

Janelle Quinn Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who has been missing from the Mullahoran area of Co Cavan area since Sunday, 29 December.

Janelle Quinn is described as being approximately 5’4″ in height, with long dark brown hair and green eyes. When last seen she was wearing a black North Face tracksuit.

Janelle is known to frequent Mullingar, Athlone, Longford and Dublin, gardaí said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact gardaí in Cavan on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.