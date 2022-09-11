Have you seen Sarah? Gardaí appeal for help in locating 16-year-old from Co Louth

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl.
Sarah Hamill has been missing from the Drogheda area of Co. Louth since yesterday.
She is described as being around 5’ 1” inches in height, of slim build and with blonde shoulder length hair.
When last seen, Sarah was wearing black leggings and a white top.
It is thought that she may be in the Ardee area.
Anyone with any information on Sarah’s whereabouts is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
