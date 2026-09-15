'She was our mom' - Catherine O'Hara's on-screen children pay heartfelt tribute to comedy great

THREE OF CATHERINE O’Hara’s onscreen children took to the Emmy stage on Monday night to pay tribute to their “mom”

Macaulay Culkin, Dan Levy, and Annie Murphy shared memories of the actress who passed away in January following a brief illness.

Culkin, who starred alongside O’Hara in Home Alone, remarked “there are all kinds of words I could use to describe Catherine”.

“She was encouraging.She was warm. She was funny, but the word that I think of is mom. She was my mom. She was our mom.

“So she may have forgotten me twice. But we will always remember her,” Culkin added.

Murphy, who played O’Hara’s daughter in Schitt’s Creek, remarked how many people approached her in the wake of O’Hara’s death.

“These are only very few of the interactions I’ve been lucky enough to have that remind me how profoundly Catherine has impacted the world, and it’s because she brought us joy,” Murphy said.

Levy, who played O’Hara’s son on Schitt’s Creek, added that the “greatest lesson” he learned from O’Hara was “to always say yes” to everything “both professionally and personally.”

Television Academy / YouTube

Each year, the awards show dedicates a special segment to stars who have passed away over the previous 12 months.

The tribute typically features a musical performance, with photographs of the departed celebrities projected on screen as the ceremony celebrates their lives and careers.

This year’s tribute was particularly significant, following the deaths of several A-list stars, from O’Hara to country icon Dolly Parton.

Other notable losses included Rocky Horror star Tim Curry, acclaimed director Rob Reiner and Hollywood costume designer Bob Mackie, who passed away on the same day as the ceremony.

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Folk singer Noah Kahn provided the soundtrack for the segment, with a performance of Simon and Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water.

Reiner was also recognised with an individual tribute from friend Jamie Lee Curtis.

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The When Harry Met Sally director was killed in his home alongside his wife Michelle in December.

Curtis described Reiner as “a cherished legend” that was “kind and funny as hell”.

Meanwhile, fellow country star Reba McEntire performed Dolly Parton’s song Appalachian Memories to honour the singer, who passed away from cancer in August.

Tributes also came from co-star Sally Field, who worked with Parton on the 1989 film Steel Magnolias.

“I couldn’t see then what a real giant Dolly was – not just as an artist, but as a human.

“She was a humanitarian whose contributions have made a profound difference in the lives of so many in her home state of Tennessee and across our country”

“God bless you Dolly Parton, my friend. I am not the only one on Earth that will love you forever and ever,” Field said.

Despite these lengthy tributes, other notable stars were missing from the segment.

Action star Chuck Norris of the long-running show Walker, Texas Ranger was not mentioned.

Similarly, Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, who died in March at 54, was omitted (the segment did recognise his Buffy co-star Anthony Head).

Another star who did not receive a tribute was Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles as Austin Reed on Days of Our Lives.