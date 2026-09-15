Oasis or Harry Styles, who would you rather see live?

TWO MASSIVE ACTS are on their way to Ireland next year.

Harry Styles has just added a third date at Croke Park due to “phenomenal” demand.

The pop star will take to the capital from 18 to 21 August as part of his Together Together tour.

Prices for the Croke Park gigs see standing tickets starting at €142.90 for the rear pitch, €192.90 for the front and €267.90 for the pit. Seated tickets range from €51 to €217.90.

Meanwhile, Oasis are set to play Slane Castle on the 4 and 5 September, as part of a newly announced run of concerts.

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This will be the first time brothers Noel and Liam have performed at the famous Meath venue in over 30 years.

Their successful Live ’25 tour, included two sold-out shows at Croke Park last August and was attended by more than 160,000 people.

Tickets for the Oasis gigs start at a higher price point, ranging between €181.25 to €501.25 including booking fees.

On sale will take place across Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 September.

But if money were no object, which of these acts would you choose to see live?

We want to know what you think! Oasis or Harry Styles?

Tell us: Who would you rather see perform?

