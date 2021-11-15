#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Monday 15 November 2021
Gardaí seek help tracing 60-year-old missing from Bray

Gardaí and Colin Owens’ family are concerned for his welfare.

By Céimin Burke Monday 15 Nov 2021, 8:44 PM
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a 60-year-old man missing from Co Wicklow.

Colin Owens has been missing from his home in Bray since 11pm yesterday.

Colin is described as being 5 foot 10 inches in height, of strong build and bald.

When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a black jumper. Colin is believed to have access to a red Peugeot 508 car with a 202-D registration.

Gardaí and Colin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Colin’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Céimin Burke
