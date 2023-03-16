Advertisement

Thursday 16 March 2023
# Missing
Have you seen Corey? Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing 28 year old
Corey was last seen on 23 January.
18 minutes ago

GARDAI HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information on the whereabouts of 28-year-old Corey Cramp, who has been missing from Inchicore, Dublin 8, since 23 January.

Corey is described as approximately 5’ 11” in height. He is of stocky build with red hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Corey’s family are concerned for his welfare and are seeking assistance from the public in locating him.

Anyone with information on Corey’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Emer Moreau
