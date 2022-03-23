Family and gardaí concerned for well-being of man (24) missing from Galway

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man missing from Co Galway.

Haasher Warraich has been missing from his home in the Headford Road area of Galway since Saturday 19 March.

He is described as being 5’10” in height, with a broad build, black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Haasher’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Haasher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Galway Garda Station 091 538000 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.