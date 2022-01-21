Gardaí seek help finding 53-year-old man missing from Kildare

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A 53-YEAR-old man has been missing from his home in Rathangan, Co. Kildare, since early yesterday morning.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s health locating Samer Daboul who is described as being 6’3″ in height, with a slim build and grey hair.
When last seen, Samer was wearing dark navy/black tracksuit bottoms and a white puffa jacket.
Gardaí and Samer’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Samer’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
