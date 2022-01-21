#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 21 January 2022
Gardaí seek help finding 53-year-old man missing from Kildare

Samer Daboul is described as being 6’3″ in height, with a slim build and grey hair.

By Céimin Burke Friday 21 Jan 2022, 3:20 PM
Samer Daboul has been missing since yesterday morning.
Image: Gardaí
Samer Daboul has been missing since yesterday morning.
Samer Daboul has been missing since yesterday morning.
Image: Gardaí

A 53-YEAR-old man has been missing from his home in Rathangan, Co. Kildare, since early yesterday morning.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s health locating Samer Daboul who is described as being 6’3″ in height, with a slim build and grey hair.

When last seen, Samer was wearing dark navy/black tracksuit bottoms and a white puffa jacket.

Gardaí and Samer’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Samer’s whereabouts are asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on (045) 527730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

