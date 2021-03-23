37-year-old missing from north Dublin since Monday - can you help to find him?

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal to the public for help tracing the whereabouts of a 37-year-old who has been missing from north county Dublin since Monday.

Niall O’Connor was last seen in the Seabury area of Malahide yesterday.

He is described as being 5 foot 9 inches tall, with no hair, of medium build and as having blue eyes. When last seen, he was wearing green overalls and a hi-vis vest.

Gardaí and Niall’s family say they are very concerned for his welfare and would urge him to make contact with them.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Coolock on 01 666 4600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.