Family and gardaí 'concerned for wellbeing' of 56-year-old man missing from Co Louth

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 56-year-old man who is missing from Co Louth.

Roy McKee was last seen in the Dundalk area yesterday.

He is described as being 6’2″ in height, of large build, with blue eyes and grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing jeans and a beige jumper.

Gardaí and Roy’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Dundalk on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.