Have you seen Aimee? Gardaí seek help finding missing Wicklow teen

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in locating a teenager missing from Wicklow.

Aimee Donoghue, 16, was last seen in the Bray area on Friday, 19 March.

Aimee is described as being 5’2″ in height with a slight build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are urging anyone with information about the teenager’s whereabouts to come forward.

Anyone that can assist gardaí in locating Aimee is asked to contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.