Wednesday 21 July 2021
Have you seen Taylor? Gardaí seek help finding missing Kerry teenager

Taylor Lee has been missing from Kenmare since Friday 9 July.

By Orla Dwyer Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 11:00 PM
48 minutes ago 3,795 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5502112
Taylor Lee.
Image: Garda Press Office
Taylor Lee.
Taylor Lee.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in locating a 16-year-old missing from his home in Kerry.

Taylor Lee has been missing from Kenmare since Friday 9 July. 

He is described as being five feet seven inches in height, with a slight build, blue eyes and short brown hair which is currently dyed blonde.

The teenager is known to frequent areas in Kerry and Cork. 

Anyone with any information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160 or any garda station.

