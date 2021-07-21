Have you seen Taylor? Gardaí seek help finding missing Kerry teenager

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING help from the public in locating a 16-year-old missing from his home in Kerry.

Taylor Lee has been missing from Kenmare since Friday 9 July.

He is described as being five feet seven inches in height, with a slight build, blue eyes and short brown hair which is currently dyed blonde.

The teenager is known to frequent areas in Kerry and Cork.

Anyone with any information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160 or any garda station.