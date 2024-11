A MAJOR SEARCH operation for a woman missing off the coast Silverstrand, Co Galway, is set to resume this morning, entering its third day.

The search was launched after reports that a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s were missing from the same beach, in separate incidents.

On Tuesday evening, the search team located the body of the man who was later identified as renowned singer and songwriter Johnny Duhan (74).

Concern was raised for the welfare of the woman when she did not arrive for work and the search was upgraded when her car was located at Silverstrand.

Duhan’s body was found at lunchtime Tuesday, but an extensive search from the docks in Galway city to Spiddal in Connemara failed to yield any sign of the missing woman.

Gardaí say they are treating the two incidents separately but Supt Paudie O’Shea said they are keeping an open mind on what happened.

Over 250 volunteers joined rescue teams in the search along the shoreline, while a variety of crafts searched the water throughout the day yesterday.

The search is set to resume this morning at first light.

With reporting from John Fallon