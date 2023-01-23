M&M's announces "indefinite" suspension of iconic spokescandy mascots

M&M’s HAS ANNOUNCED an “indefinite pause” on its use of the iconic “spokescandy” mascots, amid controversy and polarisation.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, the brand – which has flagship stores in locations such as Times Square and Leicester Square – addressed an open letter to customers in the US, saying: “America, let’s talk. In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet.

“But now we get it — even a candy’s shoes can be polarising. Which was the last thing M&M’s wanted, since we’re all about bringing people together.”

The startling policy change follows a year of intermittent campaigning by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who has criticised recent changes made to the M&M’s mascots as “woke”. Specifically, Carlson has criticised the decision to change the shoes of the female Green M&M from high go-go boots to a more sensible sneaker-style shoe.

Advertisement

Carlson’s criticism of the move seemed to explicitly reference the sex appeal of the M&M mascots, as he said: “M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous, until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity.”

Another recent sticking point for Carlson was the release of an “all-female” packet of M&M’s, which only had the “female” Green, Brown and Purple M&M’s on the cover.

The original changes followed a public decision by Mars last year to reconfigure their characters for a “more dynamic, progressive world”, focusing on the spokescandies’ “personalities, rather than their gender.” The changes also included the Orange M&M embracing his anxiety disorder.

In today’s statement, the brand also announced that going forward, it would be partnering with actress Maya Rudolph, famous for her roles on Saturday Night Live, Bridesmaids and Big Mouth.

“We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong,” the statement concluded.

The M&M’s spokescandies have been central to the product’s branding since their introduction in 1995, featuring heavily in TV advertisement and product wrapping. The lead mascots, Red and Yellow, are currently voiced by well-known actors Billy West and JK Simmons, respectively.