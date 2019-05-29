This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Moby cancels book tour after Natalie Portman row

An Irish appearance at Eason’s on 6 June at 6.30pm is among the events that have been cancelled.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 29 May 2019, 10:09 PM
59 minutes ago 9,975 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4660543

pjimage (2) Source: Photojoiner/PA Images

AMERICAN MUSICIAN MOBY has cancelled his British and Irish book tour after apologising for claiming in the book that he dated A-list actress Natalie Portman.

In his memoir, entitled Then It Fell Apart, Moby claimed that he and Portman had dated in the early 2000s, when she was 20 years old. Portman has denied the claims.

A statement on the artist’s website said: “Moby is canceling all upcoming public appearances for the foreseeable future.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, and Moby is happy to provide signed bookplates to everyone who bought tickets to these events.

A public appearance at Liberty Hall on 6 June at 6.30pm is among the four events that have been cancelled.

Moby has also posted a series of statements to his Instagram recently, including a statement where he says “this has been my own fault”.

“I am the one who released the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensively and arrogantly. I’m the one who behaved inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and in 1999.”

He then posted a video to Instagram where he said that people should focus on climate change issues rather than his cancelled tour or disagreement with Portman.

