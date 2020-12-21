Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

12-year-old Ruth Morris walking through a Christmas bauble in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin. Source: CRollingnews.ie

WORLD

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaking today. Source: JOHANNA GERON

#WILLIAM BARR: The US Justice Department unsealed charges against a Libyan bomb expert over the 1988 explosion of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland.

#STRAIN: Cases of Covid-19 involving the new coronavirus variant observed in Britain have been reported in at least three other countries in Europe, the ECDC said.

#ESSEX TRAGEDY: Members of a million-pound people-smuggling ring could be facing life behind bars for the manslaughter of 39 migrants.

PARTING SHOT

One the day the first Covid-19 vaccine was approved for the European Union market, a piece published on TheJournal.ie looks at vaccine scepticism and misinformation.

This has been swirling online in Ireland in recent months but has intensified as vaccine candidates near approval – even the Late Late Toy Show was seen as a battleground.

People on social media were unhappy with a segment of the show where a girl acted out giving a Covid-19 vaccine to one of her toys.

RTÉ said that its complaints office received more than 140 emails from the public about references to Covid-19 on this year’s Toy Show.

Research by TheJournal.ie found more than 50 public Facebook pages and groups which criticised the Toy Show for the segment, according to social media search engine tool CrowdTangle. These posts have received close to 5,000 likes, shares and comments.

You can read more in the full piece exploring this topic here.

