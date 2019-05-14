Fix your bike or charge your phone? New 'smart bench' installed in Dún Laoghaire

(l to r) Andrée Dargan, County Architect, Councillor Ossian Smyth and Donal Murphy, who stopped on his cycle home to try out the bench

DÚN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN County Council has said it has sourced the world’s first Monna bench – a place to charge your phone, pump a flat tyre on a bicycle or just to sit down and have a rest.

Powered by solar panels, it has two wireless charging pads and two charging ports for phones.

It also two smart electrical sockets that provide energy for charging electric bicycles, bike repair tools and sensors that will collect data on temperature, humidity, energy production and how much energy it consumes.

The first one has been rolled out outside County Hall in Dún Laoghaire, with another solar bench to be located close to cycle paths in Sandyford before the end of June.

Councillor Ossian Smyth, the cathaoirleach of the council, said: “People who are walking or cycling by, can stop off to pump up their tyres, fix their bike, charge their mobile device or just take a rest on the bench.